Reliance Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1455.6, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1455.6, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Reliance Industries Ltd has slipped around 7.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1459, up 1.25% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 13.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 48.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

