Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.58%, rises for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1070, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.66% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1070, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 4.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63032 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

