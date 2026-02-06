ABB India Ltd soars 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5789, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5789, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25543.45. The Sensex is at 83161.28, down 0.18%. ABB India Ltd has risen around 9.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36230.35, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5779, down 0.03% on the day. ABB India Ltd is up 1.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 69.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

