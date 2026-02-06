Bajel Projects secures Mandsaur 765kV extension project
The contract, designated as 765kV AIS Extn. Substation Package SS 108T, involves the extension of the existing 765/400/220kV Mandsaur Pooling Station (PS). The project falls under the "Augmentation of Transformation Capacity and Implementation of line bays at Mandsaur for RE interconnection" and is being executed through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route. The Company at present is executing the transmission line of 260 route kms from Beawar to Mandsaur Pooling station traversing through Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This win reinforces Bajel's role in high-voltage infrastructure, critical for integrating renewable energy into the national power grid.
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST