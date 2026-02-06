Bajel Projects secures Mandsaur 765kV extension project

Bajel Projects announced it has been awarded a 'Large' order for the extension of the Mandsaur Pooling Station (PS). This order falls within the "Large" order band (valued between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore), as per the Company's internal classification. This project is a critical component of India's strategy to augment transformation capacity for Renewable Energy (RE) interconnection.

The contract, designated as 765kV AIS Extn. Substation Package SS 108T, involves the extension of the existing 765/400/220kV Mandsaur Pooling Station (PS). The project falls under the "Augmentation of Transformation Capacity and Implementation of line bays at Mandsaur for RE interconnection" and is being executed through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route. The Company at present is executing the transmission line of 260 route kms from Beawar to Mandsaur Pooling station traversing through Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This win reinforces Bajel's role in high-voltage infrastructure, critical for integrating renewable energy into the national power grid.

