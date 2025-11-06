Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the September 2025 quarter

ABB India standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 3285.33 crore

Net profit of ABB India declined 7.13% to Rs 409.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 3285.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2888.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3285.332888.59 14 OPM %15.2318.70 -PBDT578.70630.11 -8 PBT542.11597.28 -9 NP409.04440.45 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 1.64 times

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 1.64 times

TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the September 2025 quarter

TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 31.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 31.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon