ABB India standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 3285.33 croreNet profit of ABB India declined 7.13% to Rs 409.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 3285.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2888.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3285.332888.59 14 OPM %15.2318.70 -PBDT578.70630.11 -8 PBT542.11597.28 -9 NP409.04440.45 -7
