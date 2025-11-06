Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.02% to Rs 1915.57 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 43.02% to Rs 71.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 1915.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1896.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1915.571896.15 1 OPM %8.2710.74 -PBDT166.60208.90 -20 PBT122.56170.74 -28 NP71.17124.90 -43
