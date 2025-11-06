Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 31.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.56% to Rs 174.21 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing declined 31.80% to Rs 108.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.56% to Rs 174.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales174.21237.22 -27 OPM %84.9485.39 -PBDT147.07214.09 -31 PBT145.31212.24 -32 NP108.09158.48 -32
