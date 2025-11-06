TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.97% to Rs 308.53 croreNet profit of TCI Express declined 4.09% to Rs 23.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 308.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 311.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales308.53311.54 -1 OPM %10.8611.82 -PBDT37.3738.96 -4 PBT31.9533.59 -5 NP23.9124.93 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content