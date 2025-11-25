Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6446 shares

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6446 shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.376.35. Volumes stood at 5736 shares in the last session.

 

Bikaji Foods International Ltd registered volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27488 shares. The stock rose 0.01% to Rs.707.30. Volumes stood at 9954 shares in the last session.

Siemens Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29927 shares. The stock slipped 2.43% to Rs.3,082.55. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Kalonji benefits, black cumin seed

Good old kalonji may help control fat and cholesterol, says new study

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Ram temple flag hoisting marks revival of 'Ram Rajya' values: CM Adityanath

Apple

Apple cuts dozens of sales roles globally as it streamlines operations

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 121 pts, Nifty below 26k; Realty index up 1%, IT drag

Pavna Industries share price

Pavna Industries shares jump 10% after signing MoU with Uttar Pradesh Govt

Affle 3i Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29451 shares. The stock dropped 1.11% to Rs.1,696.05. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 18647 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4695 shares. The stock lost 1.03% to Rs.351.00. Volumes stood at 9171 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar gains as subsidiary inks 25-year PPA with SECI

ACME Solar gains as subsidiary inks 25-year PPA with SECI

Ceigall India rises after securing LoI for Velgaon substation project

Ceigall India rises after securing LoI for Velgaon substation project

Muthoot Microfin rallies as board to mull fundraise on 27 Nov

Muthoot Microfin rallies as board to mull fundraise on 27 Nov

Desco Infratech rallies on bagging fresh orders worth Rs 8-cr

Desco Infratech rallies on bagging fresh orders worth Rs 8-cr

EME currencies remain volatile in tune with developments in US-China trade negotiations and varying expectations regarding Fed monetary policy: RBI

EME currencies remain volatile in tune with developments in US-China trade negotiations and varying expectations regarding Fed monetary policy: RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon