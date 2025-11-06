Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 415 cr

Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 415 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Abbott India's standalone net profit climbed 15.79% to Rs 415.27 crore on 7.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,757.15 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 545.93 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.87% year on year (YoY).

Total expenses increased 5.55% to Rs 1,281.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,213.72 crore posted in same quarter last year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 162.59 crore (down 5.50% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 158.98 crore (up 7.85% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 7.55 crore (up 202% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.

Shares of Abbott India rose 0.77% to settle at Rs 29,593.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

