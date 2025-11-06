Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 5.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 244.60 croreNet profit of Clean Science & Technology declined 5.65% to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 244.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 238.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales244.60238.13 3 OPM %35.6137.66 -PBDT93.69100.70 -7 PBT74.8683.20 -10 NP55.4358.75 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content