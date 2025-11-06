Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 152.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.08% to Rs 153.36 croreNet profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 152.18% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.08% to Rs 153.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales153.3698.26 56 OPM %32.2823.68 -PBDT48.7319.86 145 PBT40.6415.97 154 NP32.3812.84 152
