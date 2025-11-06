Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales decline 6.41% to Rs 641.62 crore

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 641.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 685.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales641.62685.55 -6 OPM %1.751.73 -PBDT-1.460.15 PL PBT-29.04-27.69 -5 NP-21.86-18.75 -17

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

