Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 25.71 croreNet profit of Premco Global declined 4.47% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.7125.97 -1 OPM %11.4011.28 -PBDT2.803.72 -25 PBT1.382.23 -38 NP1.711.79 -4
