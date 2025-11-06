GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 23.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 278.67 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 23.65% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 278.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 287.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales278.67287.52 -3 OPM %14.1910.76 -PBDT34.1725.73 33 PBT28.7421.54 33 NP21.8017.63 24
