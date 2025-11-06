Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 23.65% in the September 2025 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 23.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 278.67 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 23.65% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 278.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 287.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales278.67287.52 -3 OPM %14.1910.76 -PBDT34.1725.73 33 PBT28.7421.54 33 NP21.8017.63 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 29.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 29.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 14.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 14.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 4.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 4.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon