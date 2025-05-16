Abbott India standalone net profit rises 27.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 1604.59 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 27.86% to Rs 367.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 1604.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1438.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.75% to Rs 1414.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1201.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 6409.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5848.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1604.591438.63 12 6409.155848.91 10 OPM %26.7122.91 -26.4424.84 - PBDT500.64407.87 23 1958.751688.92 16 PBT482.71389.68 24 1886.951617.75 17 NP367.04287.06 28 1414.441201.22 18
