ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 46.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 22.08 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 46.84% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.0822.42 -2 OPM %10.8219.49 -PBDT3.556.45 -45 PBT2.515.54 -55 NP2.023.80 -47
