SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.27% to Rs 0.14 croreNet loss of SVA India reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.11 27 OPM %-178.57-118.18 -PBDT-0.25-0.05 -400 PBT-0.25-0.06 -317 NP-0.300.39 PL
