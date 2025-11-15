Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 212.63 croreNet profit of Advance Agrolife rose 11.67% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 212.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 167.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales212.63167.42 27 OPM %12.1213.71 -PBDT23.8521.82 9 PBT21.2019.96 6 NP15.8814.22 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content