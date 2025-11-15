Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 70.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 39.43 croreNet profit of Vipul Organics rose 70.75% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 39.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.4339.24 0 OPM %10.939.33 -PBDT4.013.22 25 PBT2.391.76 36 NP1.811.06 71
