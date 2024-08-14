ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 7.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 21.63 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 7.67% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.6320.54 5 OPM %15.4417.14 -PBDT5.085.21 -2 PBT4.194.27 -2 NP3.373.13 8
