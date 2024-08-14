ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 7.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 21.63 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 7.67% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.6320.5415.4417.145.085.214.194.273.373.13