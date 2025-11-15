Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit declines 20.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Sales rise 6.91% to Rs 20.41 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 20.37% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.4119.09 7 OPM %17.4414.88 -PBDT4.694.96 -5 PBT4.404.68 -6 NP3.013.78 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

