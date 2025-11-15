Sangal Papers standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.55% to Rs 48.35 croreNet profit of Sangal Papers declined 80.77% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.55% to Rs 48.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.3551.19 -6 OPM %2.366.51 -PBDT0.902.88 -69 PBT0.412.37 -83 NP0.301.56 -81
