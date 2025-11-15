Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 4.94 croreNet profit of Santosh Fine Fab remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.944.18 18 OPM %4.053.59 -PBDT0.050.02 150 PBT0.02-0.02 LP NP0.010.01 0
