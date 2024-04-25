ACC consolidated net profit rises 300.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 5408.72 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 163.98% to Rs 2336.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 885.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.14% to Rs 19958.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22210.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ACC rose 300.96% to Rs 944.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 5408.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4790.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.