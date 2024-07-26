Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 2.87% in the June 2024 quarter

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Jun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.03122.42 5 510.79469.04 9 OPM %37.2240.18 -37.6939.55 - PBDT49.9351.97 -4 200.28192.60 4 PBT41.9643.53 -4 169.77158.81 7 NP31.1932.11 -3 93.85126.72 -26
Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 128.03 croreNet profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 2.87% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.94% to Rs 93.85 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 126.72 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 510.79 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 469.04 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content