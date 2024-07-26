SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 618.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.66% to Rs 15.75 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) rose 618.18% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.66% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.7511.04 43 OPM %8.38-4.17 -PBDT1.550.65 138 PBT1.070.15 613 NP0.790.11 618
