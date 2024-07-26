Captain Pipes standalone net profit rises 54.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 20.77 croreNet profit of Captain Pipes rose 54.90% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.7719.12 9 OPM %12.579.41 -PBDT2.341.60 46 PBT2.111.35 56 NP1.581.02 55
