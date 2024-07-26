Captain Pipes standalone net profit rises 54.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 20.77 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Captain Pipes rose 54.90% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.7719.1212.579.412.341.602.111.351.581.02