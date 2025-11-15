Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.75% to Rs 190.50 croreNet profit of Accuracy Shipping rose 36.36% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.75% to Rs 190.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 253.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales190.50253.15 -25 OPM %3.562.62 -PBDT3.703.92 -6 PBT1.170.90 30 NP0.600.44 36
