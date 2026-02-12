Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accuvant Advisory Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Accuvant Advisory Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Accuvant Advisory Services declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Securities standalone net profit declines 99.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Maruti Securities standalone net profit declines 99.86% in the December 2025 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 13.35% in the December 2025 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 13.35% in the December 2025 quarter

I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 81.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 81.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayBharat Bandh TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026India US Trade DealPersonal Finance