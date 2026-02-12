Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 107.56 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills declined 59.55% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 107.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.107.56108.574.405.632.874.371.032.600.721.78

