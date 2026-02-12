N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 13.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.77% to Rs 563.23 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 13.35% to Rs 14.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.77% to Rs 563.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 417.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.563.23417.9110.196.8444.6326.0527.309.2614.4312.73

