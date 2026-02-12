Maruti Securities standalone net profit declines 99.86% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 6.00 croreNet profit of Maruti Securities declined 99.86% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.000 0 OPM %0.500 -PBDT0.0314.22 -100 PBT0.0214.22 -100 NP0.0214.22 -100
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST