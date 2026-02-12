Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 81.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.99% to Rs 18.55 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 81.54% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.99% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.5543.13-5.4415.911.985.650.544.210.552.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News