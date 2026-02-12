Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 81.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 81.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 56.99% to Rs 18.55 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 81.54% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.99% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18.5543.13 -57 OPM %-5.4415.91 -PBDT1.985.65 -65 PBT0.544.21 -87 NP0.552.98 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 179.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 179.82% in the December 2025 quarter

RailTel bags Rs 17-cr PMC order from Lucknow Municipal Corporation

RailTel bags Rs 17-cr PMC order from Lucknow Municipal Corporation

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 798 equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 798 equity shares under ESOP

Kernex Microsystems wins order of Rs 411 cr from Banaras Locomotive Works

Kernex Microsystems wins order of Rs 411 cr from Banaras Locomotive Works

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayBharat Bandh TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026India US Trade DealPersonal Finance