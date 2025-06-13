Friday, June 13, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 19.8 MW wind power capacity at Shapar, Gujarat

ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 19.8 MW wind power capacity at Shapar, Gujarat

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings announced the commissioning of additional 19.8 MW out of 50 MW capacity of wind power project at Shapar, Gujarat by ACME Pokhran Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. With this the subsidiary has achieved a commissioned capacity of 46.2 MW out of 50 MW and the project is expected to be fully commissioned in the next few days.

With this, the total operational renewable energy capacity of the company has increased to 2,826.2 MW.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

