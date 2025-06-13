Friday, June 13, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 216.53 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 9.72% to Rs 19.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 216.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.01% to Rs 94.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.29% to Rs 810.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 668.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales216.53177.10 22 810.46668.21 21 OPM %60.9767.42 -65.9169.23 - PBDT29.1927.51 6 141.33120.94 17 PBT25.8824.39 6 129.72110.56 17 NP19.5217.79 10 94.1877.83 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

