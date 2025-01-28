Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings signs PPA with NHPC

ACME Solar Holdings signs PPA with NHPC

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

For FDRE project of 680 MW capacity

ACME Solar Holdings announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC for a Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project of 680 MW capacity.

ACME Solar was awarded the project under the FDRE tender of 1400 MW issued by NHPC. The project will be developed across multiple locations, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan. This innovative project combines advanced technology with hybrid renewable energy solutions to enhance e6iciency and sustainability. The PPA with NHPC reinforces ACME Solar's commitment to India's clean energy goals by integrating solar, wind, and battery storage, setting a new benchmark for hybrid energy systems and contributing to a greener future.

 

With a minimum annual (CUF) guarantee of 40% and a requirement to meet 90% of the promised value during peak hours, the project will contribute significantly to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

RBI to conduct operations to inject liquidity into banking system

RBI to conduct operations to inject liquidity into banking system

Dow Gains Amid Market Volatility, Tech Stocks Drag on AI Competition Fears

Dow Gains Amid Market Volatility, Tech Stocks Drag on AI Competition Fears

Barometers nudge higher; breadth weak

Barometers nudge higher; breadth weak

Coal India slides as Q3 PAT decline 17% YoY to Rs 8,505 cr in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 5.60/share

Coal India slides as Q3 PAT decline 17% YoY to Rs 8,505 cr in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 5.60/share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon