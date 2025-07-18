Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor losses in early trade. Traders are assessing the India-US trade deal, tariff development, and ongoing corporate earnings. Nifty traded below the 25,100 level.

Private bank, FMCG shares declined while metal, auto and media shares advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 170.74 points or 0.22% to 82,075.09. The Nifty 50 index fell 36.55 points or 0.14% to 25,074.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.15%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,713 shares rose and 1,067 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

 

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,694.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,820.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 July 2025, provisional data showed.

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts; Axis Bank sinks 5%, Wipro soars 3%, Nuvoco Vistas 7%

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

HDFC AMC hits record high; time to buy, book profits or stay invested?

Godrej Properties

Back-to-back: Godrej bets big on North Bengaluru with 48-acre land buy

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian Hotels share rises 2% on strong Q1; should you buy, sell or hold?

PremiumMahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

MTNL stock at ₹51, risky or bargain buy? Here's what chart indicates

Stocks in Spotlight:

LTIMindtree declined 1.29%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.13% to Rs 1254.10 crore on 0.71% increase in net sales to Rs 9840.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Indian Hotels advanced 1.18%. The company reported a 19.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.37 crore on 31.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,041.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was flat at 6313.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.000 compared with its close of 86.1200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.07% to Rs 97,407.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.18% to 98.47.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.67% to 4.434.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement declined 4 cents or 0.06% to $69.48 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Most Asian shares were trading higher on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street's rally overnight. Investors cheered a batch of upbeat US economic reports and corporate earnings that comfortably beat expectations.

In Japan, inflation showed some signs of cooling. Core inflation for June eased to 3.3%, down from Mays 29-month high of 3.7%, with rice prices showing signs of moderation. Headline inflation also slipped to 3.3%, from 3.5% the previous month. However, the "core-core" inflation gauge, closely tracked by the Bank of Japan, as it strips out both food and energy, edged up to 3.4%, hinting that underlying price pressures are still in play.

Over on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday. Strong earnings and resilient consumer spending drove the rally. The Dow Jones rose 0.52%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.54%, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.74%.

Investors also brushed off worries about new US trade tariffs set to kick in from August 1 under President Trump, focusing instead on growth and AI-fueled optimism.

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC stole the spotlight with stellar earnings and a bullish outlook on AI-related demand. Its US-listed shares surged 3.4%, igniting gains across the semiconductor and tech sectors.

Adding to the momentum, US retail sales rebounded strongly in June after two months of decline. Sales rose 0.6% month-on-month, reversing a 0.9% dip in May, thanks to increased auto purchases and a still-healthy consumer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

