Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru

Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of a ~ 48-acre land parcel through outright purchase in the fast-growing micro-market of Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru. This acquisition further solidifies GPL's footprint in North Bengaluru.

The land is located in a strategic and highly potential area near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). The development on this land will primarily comprise plotted units with a development potential of ~ 1.1 million square feet.

Doddaballapur is rapidly gaining prominence as a real estate hotspot in North Bengaluru, driven by good connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, the development of STRR, significant industrial investments, and scenic attractions like Nandi Hills in the vicinity.

 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

