ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.14% to Rs 28.77 croreNet profit of ACS Technologies rose 4.50% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.14% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.86% to Rs 4.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 81.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
