Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 82.25% to Rs 0.30 crore
Net Loss of Millennium Online Solutions (India) reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 82.25% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.72% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.301.69 -82 1.193.28 -64 OPM %-60.00-22.49 --27.73-16.16 - PBDT-0.18-0.39 54 -0.33-0.54 39 PBT-0.18-0.40 55 -0.34-0.55 38 NP-0.12-0.28 57 -0.27-0.43 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Usha Martin Education &amp; Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Online Bio Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 1137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Aartech Solonics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cinevista reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

R O Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon