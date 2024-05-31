Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 1137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 11.45 croreNet profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 1137.04% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.57% to Rs 4.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 35.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content