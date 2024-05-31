Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 1137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 11.45 crore
Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 1137.04% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.57% to Rs 4.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 35.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.459.66 19 35.5631.88 12 OPM %24.7242.13 -31.3633.31 - PBDT5.691.82 213 7.724.54 70 PBT5.421.67 225 6.663.59 86 NP3.340.27 1137 4.072.06 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pioneer Investcorp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 123.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

A Pioneer in Stock Market Education, Indore-based Bimal Institute launches its signature course "Be A Trader Program" in Online Mode

Aartech Solonics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cinevista reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

R O Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Globalspace Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon