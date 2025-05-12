AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 47.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.70% to Rs 3.29 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance declined 47.19% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.70% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.58% to Rs 8.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 13.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.294.68 -30 13.3011.03 21 OPM %85.4180.77 -89.6288.40 - PBDT2.645.15 -49 11.4910.20 13 PBT2.625.13 -49 11.4410.15 13 NP2.164.09 -47 8.907.70 16
