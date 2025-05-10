Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Great Eastern Shipping Company's (GE Shipping) consolidated net profit tumbled 59.88% to Rs 363.09 crore on an 18.31% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,223.04 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 395.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter, down 57.97%, compared with Rs 941.92 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 721 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 37.46% YoY.

Total expenses spiked 24.55% to Rs 977.37 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the employee benefits expense stood at Rs 874.42 crore (down 1.54% YoY), while depreciation and amortisation expense was at Rs 205.30 crore (up 23.98% YoY).

 

On the segmental front, revenue from shipping stood at Rs 1,001.56 crore (down 28.98% YoY) and revenue from offshore segment stood at Rs 380.06 crore (up 17.12% YoY) during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.40 per share to the equity shareholders of the company. The record date fixed for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders eligible for receiving interim dividend is 15 May 2025. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after 3 June 2025.

The company re-appointed Bharat K. Sheth as deputy chairman & managing director of the company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 1 April 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

GE Shipping is India's largest private sector shipping service provider, with a strong presence in the international maritime industry. The shipping business operates under two main businesses: dry bulk carriers and tankers.

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company added 1.32% to end at Rs 875.65 on Friday, 9 May 2025.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

