Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 31.94% to Rs 373.54 crore

Net Loss of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 373.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 69.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 46.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 1479.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1373.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales373.54283.11 32 1479.331373.69 8 OPM %4.12-9.02 -3.884.23 - PBDT17.74-23.64 LP 61.0446.55 31 PBT-18.50-57.23 68 -74.38-85.17 13 NP-20.10-48.07 58 -69.57-46.90 -48

First Published: May 10 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

