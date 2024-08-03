Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 28.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 3.96 croreNet profit of Comfort Fincap rose 28.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.963.42 16 OPM %83.3379.53 -PBDT2.712.05 32 PBT2.692.05 31 NP1.921.50 28
