Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 28.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 28.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.963.4283.3379.532.712.052.692.051.921.50