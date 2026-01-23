Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 15.43% to Rs 6729.65 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions declined 1.69% to Rs 552.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 561.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.43% to Rs 6729.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5830.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6729.655830.26 15 OPM %29.6528.48 -PBDT1297.241021.75 27 PBT801.05559.37 43 NP552.31561.78 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

