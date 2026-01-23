Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 279600.00% to Rs 55.94 croreNet profit of Jattashankar Industries reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 279600.00% to Rs 55.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales55.940.02 279600 OPM %0.88-2100.00 -PBDT0.49-0.10 LP PBT0.49-0.10 LP NP0.31-0.41 LP
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST