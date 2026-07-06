Monday, July 06, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions Ltd extends upmove

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd extends upmove

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1621.2, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.53% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% fall in NIFTY and a 8.05% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1621.2, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has added around 3.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39178.6, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1627.8, up 3.05% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 83.53% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% fall in NIFTY and a 8.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 330.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor Company Ltd stays in demand

TVS Motor Company Ltd stays in demand

Nifty trades above 24,400 level; metal shares advance

Nifty trades above 24,400 level; metal shares advance

Crisil Ratings upgrades Rajputana Stainless to 'BBB+/A2' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings upgrades Rajputana Stainless to 'BBB+/A2' with 'stable' outlook

Oswal Pumps rises after securing Rs 236 crore solar pump order from Maharashtra

Oswal Pumps rises after securing Rs 236 crore solar pump order from Maharashtra

Crisil Ratings upgrades LT ratings of Skipper to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings upgrades LT ratings of Skipper to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateDefence Stock TodayNykaa Share PriceSatluj BanIMD Weather ForecastTechnology NewsPersonal Finance