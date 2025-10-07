Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 928.4, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 14.84% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 928.4, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25167.65. The Sensex is at 82141.15, up 0.43%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has gained around 19.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35369.45, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 934.95, up 0.56% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 7.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 14.84% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 159.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.7%, rises for fifth straight session

Semiconductor Rally Lifts Nasdaq to New Heights as AMD Soars Nearly 24%

Paytm launches Paytm AI Soundbox

Snowman Logistics commences construction of new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune

Balu Forge Industries commences operations of precision machining line at its new unit in Belgaum

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

